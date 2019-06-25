Beauticians gave advice to improve the condition of the skin
A number of tips from beauticians for enhancing the natural beauty will help women to look beautiful without makeup.
Though makeup is an integral part of the culture of appearance, but you still need to skin from time to time rested. Cosmetologists have compiled a number of tips that will help the skin look fresher and better without the use of cosmetics.
1. You should wash your face every day before going to sleep. If a woman is often putting on makeup, it is important that she is properly caring for skin. It is necessary to remove makeup residues, special detergents.
2. Skin needs nourishment. Before bed you can apply ice packs to tone the skin. After cleaning it is advisable to apply a nourishing cream suitable for their age. Once a week, always apply the mask made of natural clay.
3. Nutrition is necessary not only the skin but also your lashes with eyebrows. Taking care of your lashes and eyebrows with almond oil will retain its natural healthy Shine.
4. Be sure to drink as much water as possible. If a person drinks water in which his body needs daily, the next day will be a noticeable result. Thus, many “painful” areas of the skin will start to disappear in the eyes. Literally “vzhuh” and beauty!
5. Periodically clean the face of baking soda. Each time, taking a shower, you must bring a little bit of baking soda, moisten it and apply on face. So the skin will become very soft, and the pimples will just disappear. The difference will be noticeable just after the first use, as the baking soda improves the condition of facial skin.