Beautiful and obedient: 7 rules of hair care in summer
Summer hair than ever in need of proper care. Scorching sun, sea water, dry air — all this greatly affects their appearance. If you don’t want the hair turned to autumn in tow, then you need to stick to the rules, which will be discussed in this material.
Rule # 1: headwear
The wearing of a headdress in the summer is not a whim but a necessity. Firstly, hats and caps are a reliable protection from thermal shock. And secondly, a hat will protect hair from harmful sun rays. Especially it is necessary to wear them while staying on the beach and at lunchtime, when the sun just beats down mercilessly.
Rule # 2: protective equipment
Cosmetics, which has protective properties, it is useful in the summer. The composition of these funds includes UV filters, oil and minerals. Together they mitigate the harmful effects of UV rays and protect hair from dehydration. Sprays, lotions, emulsions and balms is very effective in the summer, so you should take care should be protected.
Rule # 3: failure from daily shampooing
It is not necessary to wash every day the head. Popular shampoos, tend to be very aggressive. Therefore, we must either give up daily shampooing, or buy for the summer means plant-based. Perfect in summer are the shampoos, which is composed of seaweed, coconut milk and olive oil. This hair treatment will make them more obedient and beautiful.
Rule # 4: use balms
What hair care without conditioners. They nourish the hair, retain moisture, giving the hair gloss. But do not apply them to whole length of hair — use only the tips and keep your funds no more than five minutes.
Rule # 5: avoid styling tools
Styling hair is not the best way affect their condition. Due to varnishes and gels only increases the negative effects of ultraviolet rays. Therefore, it is necessary to abandon them in the summer.
Rule # 6: refusal coloring
Chemical treatments are useful for hair. That is why such treatments like coloring, highlights, chemistry would be better for summer to be abandoned. The same applies to the use of dryers, irons and plates.
Rule No. 7: the right comb
Summer hair is very susceptible to harmful influences. It is very important to use the right brush from natural materials, which minimizes all the risks.
