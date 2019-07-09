Beautiful Bech-Romanchuk won the Ukraine’s first gold of the Universiade-2019 (photo)
Ukrainian athlete-beautiful Marina beh-Romanchuk won the first Ukrainian gold medal of the Universiade, held in Italian Naples.
Our compatriot confidently made in the sector in the long jump. In her best attempt, the athlete flew out to 6,84 m — just one centimeter shorter than his best result of the season, which was shown in June in the German Dessau. Second place with a personal record of the season took Melis Tavares Da Veiga from Portugal (of 6.61 m), the third was a Romanian Florentin Costin Yusko (6,55 m).
Note that for beh-Romanchuk this is the fourth medal in 2019. .
