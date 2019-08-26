“Beautiful candy”: Lisa Galkin appeared in the form of fairy Princess
To the delight of many fans of the daughter of Alla Pugacheva and Maxim Galkin appeared in a new way — “fairy Princess”.
The picture shows a 5-year-old girl appeared in a smart white dress, embroidered with pearl, with delicate lace and sleeves trimmed with fine organza.
Lush outfit complements rather restrained hairstyle: long hair slicked back with sleek metal hair pins.
Magic image would not be complete without the small but important details: long gold chain with a pendant.
Judging from the picture, the charming Lisa present on the occasion.
The new face no more came to face the Golden-haired Lisa.
“Beauty”, “Angel”, “Candy”, “Thanks”, “May the Angels protect you, and Lizok your dream” — written by the fans of Lisa and the entire star family.
Some of them wonder: who gave her the jewelry? And come to the unanimous conclusion that it is likely Pope — Maxim Galkin, as you know, loves to make gifts.
He often gives his wife Alla Pugacheva (usually pearls), and the wedding gave the Diva a solid diamond set: ring, earrings and necklace.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Lisa Galkin became the heroine of the video for the song of his mother: the fans have collected enough rare photo of the child was accompanied by their song Diva. Was touching and sincere.
