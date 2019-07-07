Beautiful descendants of the politicians who struck an attractive appearance
In recent years, many began talking about the transformation that occurred with the son of Alyaksandr Lukashenka, Kolia. From a little red-cheeked boy, whose father leads to all the important events and meetings, If turned into a tall hunk.
So nick looked a couple of years ago:
But now the guy looks like now.
Besides the beautiful appearance you know, he’s very talented: playing the piano, a great scorer for the hockey team and skiing.
Grandchildren Of Boris Yeltsin
Masha and Boris Yeltsin-younger. It is worth noting that in Russia the family is not home and only Tatiana’s mother is sometimes at home Affairs, but it is already like 10 years, is a citizen of Austria.
Masha, 17 years old, she studies in one of the prestigious schools of Austria, engaged in horseback riding, chess, gymnastics and swimming.
Children Poroshenko
Daughter Poroshenko twins, who once dabbled in the modeling field, but has now chosen a completely different direction.
The Son Of Salome Zurabishvili
The son of the President of Georgia Teimuraz Gorjestani struck his fellow citizens with the beauty and loftiness.