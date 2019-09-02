Beautiful: discussing wife of Oleg Vinnik (photo)
Popular singer Oleg Vinnik, who was leading the second live show “Dances with stars z”, has caused an unprecedented boom in the network. Discuss not only his master but also a wonderful companion, with whom he performed on the stage, then came backstage.
On the floor Oleg Vinnik performed his hit “Volchitsa”. Traditionally, the backing vocals was his constant companion Tune, which has long been called the artist’s wife.
Oil poured into the fire and a joint backstage the winnik and Tune. The judge of the project Kateryna Kuhar has published on his page in Instagram photo, where she poses with Tune, Oleg Winnick and actress Olga Sumy.
“You sleep not Chi not sleep?”, — the words of the song signed photo Kuhar.
In the review members leave a lot of comments that discuss the probable wife of Oleg Vinnik. Write that she is very beautiful.
The singer’s personal life has not commented. The more silent Oleg, the more rumors about his person appears. They say he long time married to his former classmate Taisia Svatko known as Tune. It was also reported that they have an adult son who lives in Germany.
