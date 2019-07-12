Beautiful girls Stallone conquer Europe in a bikini
Daughters 73-year-old Sylvester Stallone fans jokingly called the “three graces”: all three inherited model the figure of the mother, the wife of the famous actor — Jennifer Flavin,, photogenic his father. No wonder done on holidays in Croatia new pictures beauties in bikinis, shared girls delighted their fans. Incidentally, although Stallone daughters are still young, their pages on social Networks has nearly 3 million followers. Most of whom are young men.
But Stallone can’t get used to the fact that his three “babies” were all grown up. The youngest of them — Scarlett — already 17 years old. Senior Sophia — 22 years old, and the average Sistin, recently celebrated its 21st birthday. Sofia recently graduated from the University of California. And Sistin successfully makes his modeling career. Stallone is still trying to protect them from male fans, which, incidentally, has already begun to irritate the three beauties.
Recently, Sylvester got off to a bad joke, posting on his page in the social Network the following message to all future Boyfriends of his daughters: “look out, boys, I’m watching you!” He added: “remember, Rambo is my best friend!” Daughter of actor reacted immediately. The first who responded the eldest, Sophie, she wrote: “well, of course. So we never get married…” the Younger Scarlett said, “How is that possible?” And Sistin was very brief, writing: “Damn it!”