Beautiful Ukrainian Harlan became a six-time world champion (video)
Ukrainian sabre fencer Olga Kharlan in brilliant style has won “gold” the world championship, which takes place in the capital of Hungary — Budapest.
On the way to the final, our compatriot consistently overcame Abandonment Soeun Choi from South Korea (15:12), his compatriot Alina Konashuk (15:14) and Romanian Bianca Pascu (15:5). In the final confrontation with rival Ukrainian women was seven-time world champion and the reigning Olympic champion Sofya Velikaya of Russia.
Throughout the fight, Olga was in the lead, but Russian all the time caught up with her. But the decisive blow remains for a Ukrainian — in the end, 15:14 in favor of Harlan that allowed her to win the gold, sixth in career (and fourth individual), the world championship.
Video of the final confrontation
Note that the results of the world championship Harlan topped the world ranking sablistok. Our compatriot, scoring 267 points, just ahead of Sophia the Great (264 points), the third line is the Frenchwoman Manon Brunet (170 points).
.
