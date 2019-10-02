Beauty and autumn: what are the procedures to do this season?
Cosmetic procedures should be performed regularly. But the fall is especially important, because the activity of ultraviolet rays is reduced. In this case, it is possible to carry out a full renovation of their skin. What procedures should be doing in the fall, talk in our material.
Photorejuvenation
This is one of the most versatile procedures that is suitable for all women at any age. In 70-80% of women there to her testimony. This procedure allows to get rid of age spots, rosacea, and such problems have many.
Laser resurfacing CO2 Equals
This is primarily a rejuvenating treatment, which is necessary for women after 35 years. With the help of such procedure you can get rid of small wrinkles, make the creases on my face are less noticeable, reduce the severity of flews and double chin. It also helps to get rid of the excess skin on the abdomen, erase stretch marks, scars, scars, or acne marks on the face.
Laser resurfacing Fraxel
This procedure is necessary to improve the quality of the skin. In use it is possible to increase the density and elasticity of the dermis, to remove fine wrinkles and age spots. Even young girls can use this procedure. In the end you can get a glowing, moisturized skin. Even for hand rejuvenation do this procedure.
Peeling
A variety of peels is necessary for the skin in the fall, when falls the activity of ultraviolet light. Peels are particularly suitable for deep and thorough cleansing of the skin to stimulate the production of new cells. You can also perform superficial and medium peels. But remember that all the procedures have to pick up the beautician depending on individual circumstances.
Mesotherapy
This procedure involves injecting a mixture of hyaluronic acid, vitamins, peptides, active acids, and many other elements. They not only moisturize the skin but also nourish it, replenish with vitamins, amino acids. Due to this quality skin is greatly improved.
