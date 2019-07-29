Beauty blogger shared a recipe for a simple and effective mask
July 29, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
Loading...
Popular beauty blogger Irina shark regularly shares with subscribers his Instagram all sorts of beauty secrets and effective recipes. This time she told us how to prepare a simple mask of “two in one”, which will strengthen the hair and impart Shine, and improve the skin.
All the ingredients can easily be found in almost any kitchen.
Recipe:
- bunch of spinach
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp honey (optional and if not allergic)
- 1 tbsp sour cream
All blend, apply to hair roots and whole length. And on the face. Allow to dry and then wash off.⠀
What makes this mask:
- Adds brilliant Shine⠀
- moisturizes and nourishes hair full
- fights dryness and oiliness
- as for the face, this is a great storehouse of usefulness. Spinach smoothes the skin, relieves irritation, inflammation, whitens the skin.
Loading...