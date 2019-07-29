Beauty blogger shared a recipe for a simple and effective mask

Popular beauty blogger Irina shark regularly shares with subscribers his Instagram all sorts of beauty secrets and effective recipes. This time she told us how to prepare a simple mask of “two in one”, which will strengthen the hair and impart Shine, and improve the skin.

All the ingredients can easily be found in almost any kitchen.

Recipe:

  • bunch of spinach
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tbsp honey (optional and if not allergic)
  • 1 tbsp sour cream

All blend, apply to hair roots and whole length. And on the face. Allow to dry and then wash off.⠀

What makes this mask:

  • Adds brilliant Shine⠀
  • moisturizes and nourishes hair full
  • fights dryness and oiliness
  • as for the face, this is a great storehouse of usefulness. Spinach smoothes the skin, relieves irritation, inflammation, whitens the skin.
Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.