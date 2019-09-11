Beauty decided to do plastic surgery to resemble cartoon character: the transformation took more than 4 million rubles
Iconic character from the movie “Who framed Roger rabbit” Jessica rabbit has become so famous that even the real girls have become like this “femme fatale”.
For example, the Insta-model from the States named Lindy Lee Nunziato since childhood wanted to grow up and be like the rabbit. Because as soon as she came of age, immediately went to make fundamental changes in your body. All in order to have a figure like a cartoon idol.
Lindy turned to plastic surgeons and three times increased the bust, amongst other things. All the surgery took more than 4.3 million rubles! But, whatever it was, the girl loved the results and the money spent does not regret. Now the beauty is genuinely convinced that is the living embodiment of Jessica rabbit.
However plastic one there is not complete and Lindy is well aware. Beauty daily devotes time sports to maintain your special look. The word in social networks, she warned fans that it is not necessary to be overly keen on surgery and sports, need to monitor their health and to listen to yourself. The girl encourages all to consciously make a choice not venture upon a radical change without thinking carefully.