Beauty, figure is the envy of men-athletes

October 16, 2019

Twenty-two year old Julia VINS is known as the muscular Barbie.

She has very cute facial features, but figure the envy of many athletes.

Powerlifting girl started at fifteen, and since then it has become a real hobby of Julia.

This unusual hobby made girls real pitching!

Girl sitting on a strict diet, but once a week eat whatever you want.

She trains five times a week.

She often gives advice to aspiring athletes.

And it is, ironically, listen.

Not all relatives of people took fascination with the girl, but Julia did not give up and now has no regrets.

Her willpower is amazing!

Example Julia inspires people around the world.

Our heroine more than seven hundred thousand fans.

Four years ago she became the master of sports.

And Yulia has a young man, his name is Sergei and he supports his chosen.

We wish them happiness!

