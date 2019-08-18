“Beauty hasn’t changed”: the Network has published a photo of a young Alla Pugacheva

In the Internet appeared previously unreleased photos of the Divas in the post-Soviet pop music of Alla Pugacheva. One of the pictures published by the authors of the Telegram-channel “Just anyone”.

The information indicates that in 1999, the singer was shot for the Russian version of the fashion magazine Vogue.

To photograph Dolly parton entrusted to British photographer Robin Derrick. A few days ago, after exactly 20 years after the first publication, archival photographs were again published on the Internet.

The fans were delighted with the pictures. “She is a style”, “Beauty has not changed, and it’s been twenty years”, “More such cool photo shoots, She is inimitable” — written by Internet users.

According to rumors, during a photo session between editor-in-chief Vogue Alena the She and Alla Borisovna has been a serious conflict, which, however, managed quickly enough to allow thanks to the professionalism of both women.

“About this photo shoot Alena Doletskaya very cool and honestly wrote in his book. In short — all the quarreling, Doletskaya expressed Pugacheva, it is wrong. After that Alla got together and did as she was told. It turned out bombyces, of course, “indicate the authors of the information.

Loading...

