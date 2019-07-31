“Beauty on Potocka”: Loboda in mini bikini slew of fans on the spot long legs
Famous Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda decided to relax on the last day of July and take a break from your busy schedule of performances.
She was dressed in a colored bikini and had a wonderful time at the pool. The singer swam, sunbathed and enjoyed refreshments. She also arranged the photo shoot in mini bikini, which emphasized her long legs and perfect abs.
As you know, Loboda a lot of sports to stay in shape. She does squats in a hotel while you have free time, and even while on vacation by the pool.
“Relaxing all day and working all night” (“to Relax all day and work all night”), signed post Svetlana.
Fans once again admired the toned figure of a celebrity.
“Now I see well, and her beauty”, “the Japanese woman. Hot and furious”, “The perfect figure”, “Zachem you such a perfect, Summer’s getting better with Your photos”, — commented on the post members.
At the same time your photo Svetlana gave the fans a difficult task. They had unsuccessfully tried to determine the length of the legs of the actress. “Uhhhh what are the legs the world))”, — only able to write the following. His English colleague immediately got down to business: “How long is Your feet? 115 cm?”, — asked fan. Some noted that the legs look even longer due to the fact that the singer follows the advice of his daughter and gets up on socks for the photo. She Svetlana Loboda no tips basically did not give, and spicy questions not answered.
Recall that this summer Svetlana Loboda successfully combines leisure and work. She travels a lot, gives concerts, but finds time for walks with her daughters: eight-year-old me, was really exciting and one-year-old Tilde. In July, the singer managed to visit the festival of “Heat” in Baku, as well as to come to Moscow just for the day to visit a concert of Rammstein, and again went abroad.
As previously reported “FACTS”, during the concert Rammstein Loboda held the daughter behind the scenes — probably in order to present it to the Till Lindemann.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter