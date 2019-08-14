Beauty Queen, actress “Quarter 95” and the rapper: who is involved in the new season of “Tanzu s…
Became a famous star cast of participants, updated season dance show of the channel “1+1” “s Dances with stars”. Like last year, for winning the project on the floor will fight the 14 pairs. The start of the season is scheduled for August 25. The final will take place in December. Recall that last season won a pair of Igor Lastochkin and Ilona Gvozdeva.
Search for new star characters of the show began with the new year. To announce the participants of the producers of the project began in mid-July. By the time many of them engage in serious training to first air to show their capabilities. Who will be in pair with the stars, remains a mystery. It is only known that among them will be members of past seasons.
The names of the star heroes of the new season “Dances with stars z”:
Vladimir Ostapchuk: presenter of the channel “1+1” and a showman. Became popular after was a co-host of “Eurovision-2017” in Kiev. Vladimir lives in two countries — Canada where his wife and two children, a and Ukraine.
Victoria Bulitko: it is called the “Princess of Comedy”. Victoria — winner of “Kyiv pectoral”, plays in the theatre on Podil is the actress in “Diesel show”.
— We have already started rehearsals, — told the “FACTS” actress Victoria Bulitko. — We rehearse until the last, until enough strength. What I like about my partner — he is a true professional and has devoted time and effort to teach me to dance. And to learn to dance it is hard for me! Never been into professional dancing, and our fast and fiery dance does not come easy to me. Nevertheless, I think in the first stream, I will surprise the audience with speed and stunts.
— Whom do you consider your most important competitor?
I don’t even want to waste energy on talking about the competition and compare who is better and who is worse. I think only about how to enjoy the project and learn to dance. I’m not just ready for exhausting training, I understand that they will be difficult, but I will constantly repeat to myself: it’s wonderful moments of realizing their potential, and you can do something new. It helps to overcome all difficulties. Physical activity in love, but now for me it’s just a real extreme test.
Michael Kukuk: the actor at the theatre of drama and Comedy on the left Bank of the Dnieper river, well known to viewers of the Comedy “Swingers”.
Nadezhda Matveeva: radio and TV presenter who became popular thanks to the project “vse bude dobre”, which has nine years left on the channel STB.
— In childhood, all the ballerina seemed right fairytale princesses, — admitted “FACTS” Nadezhda Matveeva. — Such beautiful light. Remember, at some point asked my mother to take me to the circle of ballet at the culture House. And I got it. But after a while the teacher told my mother to pick me up and I not suffered. So I got into folk dancing, I liked that. Sports or ballroom dancing escaped me. Can’t even say why, apparently, just happened. But in General, I had a variety of interests: tennis, basketball, swimming. However, I can’t say that physically developed so that the sports-ballroom dancing will be for me an easy test. Oh, I will, of course, difficult, but interesting.
Alex Yarovenko: Belarusian actor, who starred in the TV series “Nice guy”, “nedly before SLA dig”, “Artist” and “Serf”.
Ksenia Mishina: Vice-miss beauty contest “Sevastopol beauty”, played a major role in the TV series “Fortress”.
Lyudmila Barbir: leading the project “snidanok z 1+1”. Last season I supported the colleague on the airwaves, Ruslan Senichkin.
Anna Rizatdinova: Olympic medalist in rhythmic gymnastics, her son Roman in November will be two years.
Rapper Serega: also known as a Seryoga.k.a polygraph Шарікоff. Was part of the judges of the several seasons of the project “X-factor” (STB).
— Our rehearsals are already in full swing, — said Sergey. — One lesson lasts at least three hours, and it’s very diaphoretic and energy to process. The most difficult time to wash and dry things between rehearsals.
— Than will surprise in the first live broadcast?
— I think my participation in this show in itself is amazing.
MARUV: the artist, known for his scandal in the national selections for “Eurovision-2019”. After the victory of Anna Korsun (the real name of the singer) refused to go to the competition in Israel.
Daniel Salem: new temperamental and hot presenter of the New channel “Okugenda nolp”. Daniel is the founder and co-owner of several venues, in particular restaurants and hotel-restaurant complex.
Olena Kravets: actress and star of the Studio “Kvartal 95”.
TAYANNA: singer and host of the project “Life vdoma people.”
Zzo: bright artist and trainer of the show “the Voice. Children.”
Change in the composition of the judges of the dance show. To comment on and judge the performances of the participants will be known choreographer Vlad Yama, a talented ballerina Ekaterina Kuhar. The third judge was the internationally known choreographer Francisco Gomez, has gained popularity in Ukraine after judging in the show “everybody Dance!” Francisco put the numbers for Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor swift. Dancer was the main choreographer on the British show “X-factor”, “Voice” and “America’s got talent”.
Recall, a Grand Grand final of the second season of the project “Dances with stars z” the audience enjoyed in November 2018. He completed a dance marathon which lasted for fourteen weeks.
