Beauty Shake and Lima appeared in a racy shoot for the famous glossy
Model Irina Shayk has shared with your followers with new images that were made for the August issue of Spanish Vogue.
In this photo Irina Shayk starred together with his Brazilian colleague Adrian Lima. The shooting took place in BDSM style, both models appeared in the frame photographers Luigi Murena and Yango of Hanzi in revealing costumes, underwear, high leather boots, bodysuits and masks with spikes on their faces.
When a few days ago Irina Shayk for the first time shared with fans a cover of this shooting, she wrote: “When women come together and support each other, magic happens! Sorority and interaction on the cover together with my sister Adriana Lima”.
Hadrian, in turn, also noted that the Sheik in this photoset is incredibly pretty and she was happy with her work. But most of all, of course, happy fans, who have the ability to evaluate new work models.