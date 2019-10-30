Became aware of a new disease in the family Zavorotnyuk
The family of the actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, who is undergoing treatment at a private Oncology clinic, there are new challenges. It became known about illness of her mother Valentina Borisovna. The woman has serious hearing problems. 76-year-old Valentina Zavorotnyuk not voiced diagnosis is Anastasia to save her from stress. Reported when the disease it was impossible to hide. Anastasia was protecting mom and didn’t want to worry.
Writes KP.ru, because of the stress the mother of actress losing her hearing. She has already ordered a hearing aid. However, the woman kept visiting her daughter in hospital and helps to take care of one year old granddaughter Mile. Valentina Borisovna ready on all for the sake of her daughter, she was not seen crying in the Church.
We will remind, mother Anastasia is also an actress. In 1993 she received the title of people’s artist of Russia, worked in the youth Theatre in Astrakhan. But for the sake of her daughter she moved to Moscow and lived with her and helped around the house, watching the children. Family in recent years has experienced difficult times. In 2015, died of cancer the father of the actress. A year later, she buried a brother.
Shortly before his illness Anastasia made mothers expensive gift — bought her a car.
Native Anastasia Zavorotnyuk still not comment on her condition. On the official page, created in support of, they just deny the fakes in the media. In a recent publication, they indirectly confirmed the diagnosis of the actress. According to rumors, she has a glioblastoma — an aggressive brain tumor. But the actress is bravely fighting the disease. Her family asked fans to pray for her health.
