Became aware of the consequences of accumulation in the Appendix of the husks of sunflower seeds
The scientists said, what are the risks of later surgery is the inflammation of the Appendix, it can lead to death. At the same time, we should not fear eating sunflower seeds and fruit, together with seeds.
Most often, appendicitis is diagnosed in persons over the age of 30. However, it is also observed in later age groups. Many citizens who have not removed an Appendix, a cautious use seeds. They remove the bones from fruits and berries. The culprit is the myth that they can accumulate in the Appendix, including the husks of the seeds. There are concerns about possible inflammation. In 2011, a group of doctors from two hospitals in the city of Izmir in Turkey conducted a study. An analysis was made of 1,969 thousand cases of appendicitis in individuals who underwent surgery from 2002 to 2009.
Scientists have discovered only eight branches, containing the husk of the seeds and leftover food. In one patient the Appendix was full of fruit seeds. Experts have concluded that one should not be afraid to use sunflower seeds as food not play a leading role in the development of inflammation of the Appendix.