Became aware of the increased risk of skin cancer in athletes
Foreign scientists came to the conclusion that athletes at risk of developing skin cancer. For this reason was supported by the expert from the Pennsylvania state University W. Larry Kenney, who will speak at the conference of Ecological physiology of the environment next week.
According to W. Larry Kenney, athletes, among them runners, tennis players, footballers and people from other sports involving the outside of the premises, exceed the recommended limit UV exposure eight times during the summer and autumn months. While regular physical activity is associated with a decreased risk of most cancers, skin cancer is the exception that proved the last scientific work.
“Sun protection in athletes is particularly important because numerous studies demonstrate the increased risk of skin cancer for anyone who regularly participates in sports outdoors or doing physical exercises. Surprisingly, less than 25% of the people surveyed reported regular use of sunscreen, so it is obvious that there should be more outreach,” said W. Larry Kenney.
On this account there is a theory which suggests that early human populations living in Equatorial Africa, have developed skin pigmentation to protect themselves from UV rays. It is also expected that then occurred depigmentation, when people are shifted from an imaginary line of the cross section of the earth’s surface, which provided a higher level of synthesis of vitamin D.