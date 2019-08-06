Became aware of the increasing allergies to foods hidden in sesame seeds
Scientists from the US said the growing number of people suffering from allergies to sesame. This component is often present in products without indicating this on the label.
Sesame in the “hidden” form is present in many foods, say scientists from northwestern University. According to them, the product labeling often does not reflect the presence of its seeds. Meanwhile, the number of people suffering from Allergy to sesame is increasing. The arguments of the scientists shown in Medicalxpress.
One of them, Professor Ruchi Gupta, says that sesame seeds can cause very severe allergic reactions. In contrast, for example, from allergies to milk, manifested at an early age from a sudden Allergy sesame seeds no one is immune — it affects children and adults alike, added the expert.
Medicalxpress has reminded that last year from symptoms of severe Allergy to sesame killed 15-year-old daughter of a British millionaire Nadim Adnan-Laperouse. The girl ate at the airport sandwich, not knowing it contained sesame (on the packaging did not have this information). As a result, on Board the plane she was feeling worse and the process triggered by an allergic reaction, was unfortunately very fast. The girl died a few hours later.