Became known cause of failure of Ben Affleck
Fans of Ben Affleck, as well, and his friends are seriously concerned about what’s happening with Ben Affleck. First, the 47-year-old actor suffered another defeat in their struggle with alcoholism, appeared on the streets of Los Angeles drunk. A day later he was broke and in another way, losing control over their craving for gambling.
As witnessed by one of the visitors of the casino in Los Angeles, Affleck, who recently seems to have got rid of their gambling, re-appeared at the card table. That night Ben was lucky that he played with varying success, but still went home “in the black” — that is, with a prize of fifteen thousand dollars. But the mere fact of his appearance in casino more than just anxious. It is Ben to sit down as he “takes off the brakes”. Among other things, his gambling, along with drunkenness, was one of the reasons his ex-wife Jennifer garner to divorce him. More than a year, Ben is not seen in gambling establishments, and here he plays again… this was reported by the edition page.six.
Recall that the appearance of Affleck in the casino was preceded by another of its breakdown. The actor, who recently celebrated a year since he did not take a drop of alcohol, was drunk again. The paparazzi caught him at the exit from the party, held at the Kimpton hotel La Peer. Ben could hardly stand on his feet. He had to rely on his companion. But even with her help, he could barely climb into the car.
As it turned out later, unidentified at first, the woman kept Ben, was identified as Kathy cherry is quite famous in Hollywood, the author of music for films. Moreover, it turned out that Katie was accompanied by Ben not only at the party where he broke the vow of sobriety. She led him to the casino! It seems that history repeats itself. After two previous girlfriends Ben Lindsay Shukas and Sean Skelton —promoted alcoholic breakdowns Affleck.