Became known cause of the arrival of the President of UEFA in Ukraine (photo)
Grigory Surkis and Aleksander Ceferin, founder
The UEFA President Alexander Ceferin, founder called the main purpose of his two-day official visit to Ukraine.
“It is a great honour and pleasure to come to Ukraine on the birthday of honorary member of UEFA Grigory Surkis. Then we plan to visit the UAF”, – quotes the words Ceferin press service of “Dynamo”.
In Ukrainian Association football functionary met with leaders of the UAF, this was announced by the President of the UAF Andriy Pavelko on his page in Facebook.At this meeting the Ceferin, founder discussed the holding in Ukraine of Junior or youth world Championships, the Europa League or UEFA super Cup, the official website of the organization.
In addition, discussed the organization in Kiev one of the upcoming Congress and the construction of the first in the history of Ukraine a base for the national teams.
According to the President of UEFA in Ukraine to host the final match of a major European tournament is possible only in case of availability of good infrastructure.
Recall, the former Vice-President of UEFA Grigoriy Surkis September 4, celebrated its 70th anniversary.