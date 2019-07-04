Became known configuration of the new Kia Seltos
Prices, of course, will be known only after the start of sales of new products, which is scheduled for July, and according to some — 22 Aug 2019.
However, thanks to leaked documents has information about the Korean versions of new items and features.
Before we continue, it is important to recall that Kia Seltos will come with multiple engine variants — 1.5-litre petrol unit, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and CVT, 1.5-liter diesel engine combined with a 6-speed manual transmission or 6-speed torque Converter and a 1.4-litre turbocharged engine with direct injection combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox or 7-speed automatic transmission with double clutch.
According to leaked, Seltos will be available in 8 trim levels. Diesel engines Kia Seltos will be powered starting with the basic version of HTE until HTX +.
Although the details Seltos HTK is not yet known, we received a provisional list of functions for the other modifications.
Kia HTE Seltos
A 1.5-liter diesel with 6МТ
ABS with EBD
Two airbags front
Antenna roof shark fin
Multimedia system with 4 speakers
Rear vents
Headlights Follow-me-home
Kia Seltos HTK +
A 1.5-liter diesel with 6МТ or 6AT
The projection-type headlights with led DRL
Led backlight with sound effects
Cruise control
Keyless entry with engine start button
Electric mirrors with folding function
Closers glass driver side
Kia Seltos HTX
A 1.5-liter diesel with 6МТ
Led headlights with DRL
Led (“Ice Cube”) fog lights
Led tail lights
10.25-inch touch screen infotainment system
17-inch alloy wheels
Leather steering wheel
7.0-inch instrument display
Wireless charging for smartphones
USB ports for the second row of seats
Control system tire pressure
Kia Seltos HTX +
A 1.5-liter diesel with 6МТ or 6AT
8-way adjustment driver seat
7.0-inch instrument display
Bose stereo system with 8 loudspeakers
Camera circular review
Ventilated seats
Wireless charging for smartphones
Sunroof with electric
Rain sensor
Six airbags
Multiple driving modes
ESC
Front Parking sensors
Control system “blind areas”
Kia Seltos GTK
A 1.5-liter gasoline or 1.4-liter gasoline engine GDI only 6МТ
ABS with EBD
Front airbags
Led lights
Led fog lights
17-inch alloy wheels
Led tail lights
Led backlight with sound effects
Keyless entry with engine start button
Rear vents
Kia Seltos GTX
1.5 liter with a 6 MT or CVT and the 1.4-liter turbo gasoline engine with DCT
17-inch alloy wheels
8.0-inch display of the instrument cluster
10.25-inch HD screen infotainment system
Multiple driving modes
Climate control
Wireless charging for smartphone
Rain sensor
Six airbags
Control system tire pressure
Kia Seltos GTX +
The 1.4-liter engine with 6МТ
Premium Bose stereo system with 8 loudspeakers
8-way driver seat electric
Sunroof with electric
Camera circular review
Ventilated seats
Parktronic front
17-inch alloy wheels