Became known date of a premiere of a new generation of crossover Nissan Juke
The company published another teaser of future trends.
Company Nissan will show a compact crossover Nissan Juke second generation on September 3. Later, at the Frankfurt motor show, will be the world premiere of the car. The exact technical data of the new items yet, also have no list of changes.
Judging by the images, the new generation of the compact model will receive a modified grille, led running lights and optics in General. It is also expected that the Juke will get a plastic body covers and several chrome parts.
Gamma motor may consist of a 1.3 – and 1.0-liter engines ranging from 110 to 160 HP is Also expected to a-liter-diesel and plug-in hybrid based on the 1.6-liter engine.
