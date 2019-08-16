Became known date of the debut of Usyk in the heavyweight division (photo)
British promoter Eddie Hearn has officially confirmed that the debut of the former absolute world champion in the first heavyweight Ukrainian Alexander Usik (16 wins, 12 KOs) in the heavyweight division will be held on October 12 in Chicago in the ring Wintrust Arena and will be shown on the streaming platform DAZN.
“Usyk is coming (the Mustache goes. — Ed.)”, — placed functionary bright Billboard on his page on Instagram, under which a “like” left and the boxer.
At the same time, despite the fact that prior to the indicated dates have less than two months, Hearne does not mention the name of the opponent of our boxer.
Recall that the most likely candidate was the name of the Cameroonian Carlos Takam, but after signing the contract with the American promoter Joe Deguardia African boxer said that his arms have some suggestions about the battle, thus clearly indicating that it is not interested in meeting with Alexander.
