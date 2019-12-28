Became known date of the fight of the super heavyweights fury – Wilder
American boxer Deontay Wilder and Briton Tyson fury have approved the date of his fight-revenge.
About it athletes announced on their pages in Twitter.
The fight will take place in Las Vegas, February 22.
On the line of battle will be a world title belt by the WBC, which owns American.
We will remind, in the first fight between fury and Wilder was a draw.
We will add that in November, Wilder brutal Ko defended the title of champion in the fight against Cuban Luis Ortiz.