Became known date of the wedding Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
We will remind chronology of events: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were married in Las Vegas in may 2019. However, expect to re-tie the knot at a Grand wedding in France (where they flew a couple of days ago to fashion shows mens fashion Week). Date of the ceremony to the last was kept secret, but apparently one of the guests naively blabbed about it in social networks.
In the comments to a touching selfie stars of “Game of Thrones” and the musician in front of the Eiffel tower American televeduschiy Dr. Phil wrote: “Hey! Have only one week left! Ha! See you at the wedding!”. Since the photo was published on 22 June, probably, Turner and Jonas are getting married next Saturday, June 29. I wonder if Dr. Phil without an invitation for ruining a big surprise?