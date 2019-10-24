Became known, how many Carnations earned the fight with Beterbiev
Ukrainian boxer Alexander Gvozdik (17 wins, 14 of them by knockout, 1 loss), lost his championship belt by the WBC light heavyweight title fight with Russian Arthur Beterbiev (15 wins, all by knockout), good money on the past match.
As reported by the journalist of TV channel ESPN Dan Rafael, the fee in the amount of $ 1.5 million was a record in the career of our compatriot. The same amount earned and his opponent, plus have combined two championship belts under versions WBC and IBF.
The previous biggest fee (1 million in us currency) a Stud received in a victorious battle against canadian Adonis Stevenson, which was conquered by the WBC.
Note that after a battle right out of the ring Liacouras Center, our compatriot was taken to the hospital in Philadelphia, where he spent two days. “They brought Sasha to the hospital because he had a headache from missed blows. Examined him, took the pictures, what was there to be seen. Six hours later took another shot and offered in any case to stay there for another day. So we cancelled his flight. Thank God, there is no bleeding only a slight concussion from the blows to the back of the head. But we had to be sure that everything is in order, “said the coach of the Ukrainian Teddy Atlas after the discharge of the boxer.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter