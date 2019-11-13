Became known, how many the Ukrainian national team has earned for qualifying for Euro 2020
The European football Union (UEFA) announced the amount of prize money won by the participants of the final tournament of the European championship on football which from 12 June to 12 July 2020 will be held in 12 cities — London, Munich, Baku, Rome, St Petersburg, Bucharest, Dublin, Copenhagen, Budapest, Glasgow, Bilbao and Amsterdam.
Each of the 24 participants in the Euro (yet known to six lucky winners — Ukraine, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain and Poland) will get from UEFA 9.25 million euros in prize money.
For each win in the group stage of the payment will be 1.5 million euros, for a draw of 750 thousand. The bonus for participation in the 1/8 finals — 2 million, in ¼ — 3,25 million, in the semi-finals — 5 million
The winner of the tournament will receive an additional payment of 10 million euros, the silver medalist — 7 million
European champion (assuming wins in all three matches of the group stage) to earn a maximum of 34 million euros.
Recall that the team of Andriy Shevchenko, ahead of schedule provided to itself the first place in the group and qualify for Euro 2020, 17 November in Belgrade will play the last qualifying match against the national team of Serbia. The draw for the groups of the European championship will take place on 30 November in Bucharest.
Photo ffu.ua
