Became known, how many will earn Alvarez and Kovalev championship fight
In the night from 2 for November 3 in Las Vegas (Nevada, USA) will battle for the WBO championship belt at light heavyweight between title holder Russian Sergey Kovalev (34 wins, 29 of them by knockout, 3 losses, 1 draw) and Mexican Saulem “Canelo” Alvarez (52 victories, 35 of them by knockout, 1 loss, 2 draws).
“FACTS” WILL HOLD AN ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHT
Despite the fact that the specially South American went up two weight classes for this fight, he is considered among experts and bookmakers favorite in the upcoming fight. For example, the authoritative office William Hill accepts bets on Alvarez with a coefficient of 1.22 (on a win Canelo — 2,75), while Kovalev is 4.0 (an early victory is estimated at 7.0).
Sports Committee Nevada have published the fees that rely boxers for the upcoming fight. Alvarez will get just an astronomical amount of $ 35 million, while Kovalev Bank account will be replenished “only” three million in U.S. currency.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter