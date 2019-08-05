Became known potential rivals “Dawn” and “Mariupol” in the round of the playoffs the Europa League

| August 5, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

Стали известны потенциальные соперники «Зари» и «Мариуполя» в раунде плей-офф Лиги Европы

Monday, August 5, at the headquarters of UEFA in Nyon held the draw for the knockout stages of the Europa League. Their potential rivals learned Lugansk “dawn” and “Mariupol”.

In the case of successful completion CSKA Sofia (matches — 8 and August 15) the team of Viktor Skripnik will contest a place in the group stage of the tournament in the confrontation with the strongest in a couple of “Lucerne” (Switzerland) — Espanyol (Spain).

As for priazove, success in games with Dutch “AZ Alkmaar” will lead the team of Oleksandr Babych for the winner in a couple of “Antwerp” (Belgium) — “Victoria” (Pilsen, Czech Republic). The first matches of the round of the playoffs will be held on 22 August, and the return on the 29th.

Recall that the winners of the round of play-offs will progress to the group stage of the Europa League, where they will join teams starting their performance in the tournament from this stage (as, for example, “Alexandria”, which became the bronze medalist of the last season of the championship of Ukraine), as well as the losers of the third qualifying round and round of the playoffs of the Champions League.

Note that guaranteed payments from UEFA for the group stage of the Europa League are 2.92 million Euro (Champions League — 15,25 million).

and “dawn” played draw with the Premier League newcomers.

Photo uefa.com

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.