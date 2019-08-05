Became known potential rivals “Dawn” and “Mariupol” in the round of the playoffs the Europa League
Monday, August 5, at the headquarters of UEFA in Nyon held the draw for the knockout stages of the Europa League. Their potential rivals learned Lugansk “dawn” and “Mariupol”.
In the case of successful completion CSKA Sofia (matches — 8 and August 15) the team of Viktor Skripnik will contest a place in the group stage of the tournament in the confrontation with the strongest in a couple of “Lucerne” (Switzerland) — Espanyol (Spain).
As for priazove, success in games with Dutch “AZ Alkmaar” will lead the team of Oleksandr Babych for the winner in a couple of “Antwerp” (Belgium) — “Victoria” (Pilsen, Czech Republic). The first matches of the round of the playoffs will be held on 22 August, and the return on the 29th.
Recall that the winners of the round of play-offs will progress to the group stage of the Europa League, where they will join teams starting their performance in the tournament from this stage (as, for example, “Alexandria”, which became the bronze medalist of the last season of the championship of Ukraine), as well as the losers of the third qualifying round and round of the playoffs of the Champions League.
Note that guaranteed payments from UEFA for the group stage of the Europa League are 2.92 million Euro (Champions League — 15,25 million).
and “dawn” played draw with the Premier League newcomers.
Photo uefa.com
