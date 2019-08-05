Became known potential rivals Dynamo in the knockout stages of the Champions League
August 5, 2019
UEFA announced the list of potential rivals Dynamo Kyiv in the play-offs for the Champions League, reported on the official website of the organization.
The draw for the playoffs of the Champions League will be held today at the headquarters of UEFA in Nyon, Switzerland, beginning at 13:00.
Potential rival “Dinamo” will be determined in matches:
- “Basaksehir Istanbul” (Turkey) – Olympiacos (Greece)
- “Basel” (Switzerland) – LASK (Austria)
Note that the Dynamo will meet with one of the possible opponents if will take place in the third qualifying round of the Belgian Brugge.
Matches with club Brugge will be held on 6 and 13 August. The first match will be in Belgium.
