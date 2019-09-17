Became known rival Denys Berinchyk (photo)
The world champion under version WBO International lightweight champion Ukrainian Denis Berinchyk (11 wins, 7 of them by knockout) learned opponent for his next fight.
As reported by the promotion company K2 Promotions Ukraine, undefeated Ukrainian will step into the ring SEC “Terminal” in Brovary October 5 against the Mexican Patricio lópez Moreno (26 wins, 19 of them by knockout, 3 losses). Despite the fact that the opponent Denys Berinchyk only 24 years old, he is already quite experienced boxer. According to the information portal Luckypunch.net in his time, Lopez had two titles of the world Boxing Council — WBC Latino and WBC FECOMBOX Silver.
Patricio lópez Moreno at the time owned two champion belts
Recall that his last fight Berinchyk held on 20 April, when the Kyiv Palace of sports with the support of his former teammates on the “Ukrainian atamans” Vasyl Lomachenko, Alexander Usik and Alexander Carnation won on points of the Japanese nihito Arakawa and defended his championship belt.
.
