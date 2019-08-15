Became known rival of “Dawn” in the knockout stages of the Europa League (video)
Thursday, August 15, ended battles in the third qualifying round of the Europa League. “Mariupol” couldn’t pass the Dutch AZ and flew out of the UEFA Cup and that’s Lugansk “dawn” dealt with the Bulgarian CSKA and will challenge the permit in group tournament in the confrontation with Spanish Espanyol, who defeated the Swiss “Lucerne” and in the second meeting (3:0).
There is reason to congratulate with the release to qualify for the play-off tournament “Astana” from Kazakhstan, headed by Ukrainian specialist Roman Grigorchuk, and Belgian “Gent”, color which protects three players of our national team. Igor Plastun played the entire match against Cyprus AEK (3:0), Roman Yaremchuk was replaced in the 88th minute and Roman Bezus was not in the application for the match.
The UEFA Europa League. 3rd qualifying round. The second legs
Zorya (Ukraine) — CSKA (Bulgaria) — 1:0 (first match — 1:1)
AZ (Netherlands) — Mariupol (Ukraine) — 4:0 (0:0)
“Espanyol” (Spain) — Lucerne (Switzerland) — 3:0 (3:0)
“Valletta” (Malta) — “Astana” (Kazakhstan) — 0:4 (1:5)
“Gent” (Belgium) — AEK (Cyprus) — 3:0 (1:1)
“Wolverhampton” (England) — Pyunik (Armenia) — 4:0 (4:0)
“Trabzonspor” (Turkey) — Sparta (Czech Republic) — 2:1 (2:2)
AEK (Greece) — Universitatea (Romania) — 1:1 (2:0)
“Braga” (Portugal) — Brøndby If (Denmark) — 3:1 (4:2)
“Vitoria Guimaraes” (Portugal) — “Ventspils” (Latvia) — 6:0 (3:0)
PSV “Eindhoven” (Netherlands) — “Haugesund” (Norway) — 0:0 (1:0)
“Zrinjski” (Bosnia and Herzegovina) — Malmo (Sweden) — 1:0 (0:3)
“ARIS” (Greece) — Molde (Norway) — 3:1 in extra time (0:3)
“Bnei Yehuda” (Israel) — “Neftchi” (Azerbaijan) — 2:1 (2:2)
AIK (Sweden) — “the Sheriff” (Moldova) — 1:1 (2:1)
“Spartak” (Russia) — “Tun” (Switzerland) — 2:1 (3:2)
“Victoria” (Czechia) — “Antwerp” (Belgium) — 2:1 (0:1)
“Dynamo” (Tbilisi, Georgia) — “Feyenoord” (Netherlands) — 1:1 (0:4)
“Strasbourg” (France) — Lokomotiv (Plovdiv, Bulgaria) — 1:0 (1:0)
“The New Saints” (Wales) — Ludogorets (Bulgaria) — 0:4 (0:5)
“Suduva” (Lithuania) — “Makkabi” (Tel-Aviv, Israel) — 2:1 (2:1)
“Saburtalo” (Georgia) — “Ararat Armenia” (Armenia) — 0:2 (2:1)
HJK (Finland) — Riga (Latvia) — 2:2 (1:1)
“Lynnfield” (Northern Ireland) — “Sutjeska” (Montenegro) — 3:2 (2:1)
“Dundalk” (Ireland) — “Slovan” (Slovakia) — 1:3 (0:1)
BATE (Belarus) — “Sarajevo” (Bosnia and Herzegovina) — 0:0 (2:1)
“Nõmme Kalju” (Estonia) — “Dudelange” (Luxembourg) — 0:1 (1:3)
Rangers (Scotland) — “Midtjylland” (Denmark) — 3:1 (4:2)
Hapoel (Beer Sheva, Israel) — “Norrköping” (Sweden) — 3:1 (1:1)
“Aberdeen” (Scotland) — “Rijeka” (Croatia) — 0:2 (0:2)
“Apollo” (Cyprus) — “Austria” (Austria) — 3:1 (2:1)
“Mlada Boleslav” (Czechia) — “Steaua” (Romania) — 0:1 (0:0)
“Eintracht Frankfurt” (Germany) — “Vaduz” (Liechtenstein) — 1:0 (5:0)
“Atromitos” (Greece) — “Legia” (Poland) — 0:2 (0:0)
“Malatyaspor” (Turkey) — “The Guerrilla” (Serbia) — 1:0 (1:3)
“Shakhtar” (Belarus) — Torino (Italy) — 1:1 (0:5).
The voucher to the group stage of the Europa League in fights 22 and 29 August challenge:
“Suduva” (Lithuania) — “Ferencvaros” (Hungary)
“Copenhagen” (Denmark) — Riga (Latvia)
“Seltik” (Scotland) — AIK (Sweden)
“Ararat Armenia” (Armenia) — “Dudelange” (Luxembourg)
Ludogorets (Bulgaria) — “Maribor” (Slovenia)
“Lynnfield” (Northern Ireland) — “Karabah” (Azerbaijan)
“Slovan” (Slovakia) — PAOK (Greece)
“Astana” (Kazakhstan) — BATE (Belarus)
Torino (Italy) — “Wolves” (England)
AEK (Greece) — “Trabzonspor” (Turkey)
“Legia” (Poland) — Rangers (Scotland)
Feyenoord (Netherlands) — Hapoel (Beer Sheva, Israel)
“Steaua” (Romania) — “Vitoria Guimaraes” (Portugal)
“Gent” (Belgium) — “Rijeka” (Croatia)
PSV “Eindhoven” (Netherlands) — “Apollo” (Cyprus)
“Espanyol” (Spain) — Zorya (Ukraine)
“Guerrilla” (Serbia) — Molde (Norway)
“Braga” (Portugal) — “Spartak” (Russia)
Malmo (Sweden) — “Bnei Yehuda” (Israel)
“Strasbourg” (France) — “Eintracht” (Germany)
AZ (Netherlands) — Antwerp (Belgium)
.
Photo of FC Espanyol
