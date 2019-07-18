Became known rival of “Dawn” in the second qualifying round of the Europa League
Thursday, July 18, determined opponent Zoria Luhansk in the second qualifying round of the Europa League. A ticket to the next stage of the tournament the team of Viktor Skripnik (pictured) will challenge in the confrontation with the Vice-champion and winner of the Cup of Montenegro, the “Buducnost”. The first match will be held July 25 at the stadium “City” in Podgorica, response of 1 August on “Slavutych-Arena” in Zaporozhye (tickets cost 30, 50, 70 and 100 hryvnias).
Team ex-coach of the national team of Montenegro Branko Brnovich, consisting of only four legionary (two Serbian, Slovenian and Senegalese), in the first round of qualifying twice defeated the Estonian club “Narva TRANS”: visiting — 2:0 (I., 12, Miic, 88) and home — 4:1 (Vucic, 2, Bakich, 49, perovich, 56, Zarubica, 78 — Golovlev, 39).
By the way, even before the first face-to-face duel (according to the draw on 22 July), “dawn” and “Buducnost” learn your potential opponent in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.
I note that in preparation for the season, Luhansk on July 18 held in Zaporozhye sparring with another of our representative in the Europa League “Mariupol”, defeating Aleksandra Babic — 3:1 (Mickle, 10, Vernidub, 52, Budkovskyy, 73 — Churko, 57).
We will remind that in last season’s “dawn” under the direction of Yuri Vernidub took place in the third qualifying round of the Europa League the Portuguese “Braga” (1:1 at home and 2:2 away), and in the round of the playoffs was almost knocked out of the German “Leipzig” (0:0 on the home field and 2:3 away from home).
.
Photo of FC “Zarya”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter