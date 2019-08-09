Became known rivals of the national team of Ukraine on football in the friendlies and in the Dnieper Zaporozhye
President of Ukrainian Association football (UAF), Andrey Pavelko on his page in Facebook reported that the fall of Ukraine national team will play friendlies against one of the strongest teams in Africa like Nigeria and Estonia.
“On 10 September, the Ukraine national team for the first time in history will play a friendly match against three-time champion of Africa the national team of Nigeria, which recently confirmed its status as one of the strongest teams of the continent bronze medals of the African Cup-2019.
Invite members of the Executive Committee of the UAF approve the venue of the match, the stadium “arena Dnipro”. Despite the postponement of the friendly match with the Turks, which was to be held in November of last year in the river, this decision is absolutely logical and fair.
This match will be a wonderful gift Dnipro’s main Outpost in the East of Ukraine and the first match of the national team in the past 10 years.
Also offer Executive Committee of the UAF approve the venue of the friendly match Ukraine — Estonia, scheduled for November 14, Zaporozhye, “Slavutich-Arena”. The initiatives, if approved by the Executive Committee this meeting will be the first ever national team match in Kiev.
Both proposals have already received the full support of the coaching staff, led by Andriy Shevchenko. Thus we will expand the geography of performances of the national team in Ukraine and blue and yellow will get in these games the strong support of the rebellious Cossack region”, — wrote Andriy Pavelko.
We will remind that on 7 September the Ukraine in the qualifying tournament for Euro 2020 will play in Vilnius, Lithuania, 11 and 14 October, will take in Kharkov and Kiev teams of Lithuania and Portugal, and on November 17 “yellow-blue” will host the Serbs in Belgrade.
