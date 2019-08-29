Became known rivals Shakhtar in the group stage of the Champions League
Miner
In Monaco the draw for the group stage of the Champions League season 2019/20.
The Champions of Ukraine Shakhtar Donetsk in group C will play with “Manchester city” (England), Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) and Atalanta (Italy).
UEFA Champions League group stage will make club 32: 26 received direct trips, and six – Olympiakos, Dinamo Zagreb, “Crvena Zvezda”, “Ajax”, “Bruges” and “Slavia” – made it through the qualification. They were divided into 4 baskets. During the draw, Shakhtar is in the second basket.
The full composition of the groups looks the following way:
Calendar this stage of the tournament looks as follows:
17/18 September: first round
1/2 October: second round
22/23 October: third round
5/6 November: fourth round
26/27 November: fifth round
Dec 10/11: sixth round
The final match of the tournament will be held at the Olympic Ataturk stadium in Istanbul may 30, 2020.