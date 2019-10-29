Became known shocking details of the death of the soloist of “Ivanushki”
Became known shocking details of the death of a former participant of popular group “Ivanushki International” Oleg Yakovlev, who died two years ago from heart failure. He was 48 years old.
Friends musician still fighting for his legacy, bringing the audience not only personal life, but details of the death. Yakovlev managed to leave a will in which he left his belongings close friend Roman Radovo and niece Tatiana Yakovleva. Oleg had several apartments in Moscow and abroad with a total value of approximately 75 million hryvnia, as well as antique furniture and paintings by famous artists.
To property also claimed by the concubine Yakovlev, producer Alexander Kutsevol. She tries to contest the will, and asserts that shortly before the death of Oleg, they formalized the relationship. Allegedly got married in Serbia. Last trial. The heirs believe that Kutsevol forged marriage certificate. Alexander refused to vacate the apartment in the centre of Moscow, Derbenevskaya embankment.
“We were forced to go to court, because Sasha does not voluntarily want to leave this apartment,” — said in the program “live” the lawyer Romana Radova.
Niece Tatiana Yakovleva shocked by the statement that Oleg could kill intentionally. She believes that Kutsevol disabled singer from the ventilator.
“After Oleg was in a coma, it’s only been two days. The doctors turned to Sasha and asked what to do next? At the moment, if I knew that this would be a question I would never shut off, and Sasha turned off”, — said Tatiana Yakovleva.
Recall, the musician was hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia, he was lying in intensive care on a ventilator.
Yakovlev, in group “Ivanushki-International” in 1998. In 2013, the singer left the band for a solo career. Released clips “Call me after three champagne” and “Dance your eyes closed”.
