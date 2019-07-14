Became known technical characteristics of the electrical crossover BMW iX3
BMW is not too secretive appearance relates to its Armada of electric vehicles.
In fact, the Bavarian automaker has already released official “spy” photos of the crossover iX3 — concept, which was introduced in 2018.
Now it is known that the automaker has approved the date of commencement of production machine – Assembly iX3, exactly as electric i4 and iNext, scheduled for next year.
However, at this point relatively little information about iX3. We are limited by the knowledge that he is equipped with BMW eDrive technology of the fifth generation. The machine also boasts a cruising range of over 400 kilometers and can use charging stations, with capacity of 150 kW. Charging them to 100% will be completed within 30 minutes.
Foreign edition BMWBlog got a little more information about the brand-new electric crossover. It is reported that the future iX3 based on the platform of G08, which is the basis of crossover X3 in configuration with a long wheelbase.
Moreover, iX3 presumably will have rear-wheel drive layout in certain automotive markets. BMWBlog has also been called one of the versions iX3 — sDrive75, where “75” is a power of 75 kW, its battery.
In addition to platform rear-wheel drive electric crossover, there are rumors that the engines iX3 will produce about 300 horsepower (224 kW).