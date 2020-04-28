Became known the condition early conclusion of the football season in Italy
Serie a clubs extreme set a date for the resumption of the season-2019/20, suspended because of the pandemic of coronavirus, reports Football Italia.
Earlier, Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte announced that Italy partially removes quarantine measures imposed to combat the spread of coronavirus.
It is noted that although individual sports such as swimming and tennis, will be allowed to resume training on may 4, football clubs will resume the training process only on may 18.
However, after just a few hours after statements by the Prime Minister, the sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora objected to his boss, stating that the date of the training may 18, has not been precisely defined.
Moreover, 46-year-old Spadafora noted that there are no guarantees that the season Serie A will resume at all.
It is reported that in the case to 14 June, the season will fail to resume, the season of the championship of Italy-2019/20 complete ahead of schedule.