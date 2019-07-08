Became known, the cost of the wedding Todorenko and Topalov in Italy
The network continues to discuss star wedding of the famous TV presenter Regina Todorenko and Russian musician Vlad Topalov, which was held July 3 at the luxurious Villa Astor in Sorrento. While the couple are in no hurry to share the details of the holiday and not publish the photo online, enjoying a honeymoon, taking and 7-month-old son.
Meanwhile, the media are trying to count how much cost big Italian wedding. After all, Regina and Vlad was invited to Italy about 100 guests and entertained them for three days.
The couple and close relatives settled in a luxury Villa Villa Astor on the beach. There are six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, terrace with panoramic views and a courtyard with a mini-garden. Renting a Villa booking website provided 135 -175 thousand dollars for a week. Given the fact that the young guests stayed in Sorrento a few days, it cost about 3 million hryvnias.
Delicious dishes for the celebration was prepared by the Italian chef Mario Sorrentino. The menu was ravioli, tender veal, seafood, salads, Tartars.
The organization and execution of the wedding was engaged in Topalov’s sister Alina, who owns an events Agency. By the way, the minimum price for “holiday under the key” it is about UAH 2 million. This amount includes décor, flowers and other party supplies. But then the couple obviously got a discount.
A separate article of expenses — wedding attire of the bride and groom. During the celebration of the Regina, changed a few images. For the official part, she chose laconic fitted white dress with a plunging neckline and original Cape. Ordered it in one of the Moscow fashion houses for 444 thousand. The second outfit was more expensive — slightly more than 1 million hryvnia. Vlad was in a classic white tuxedo from a known brand.
If you add the rest of the waste, then the star’s wedding could cost about 6 million. As previously recognized, Regina, about a wedding she could only dream of.
“The design of the wedding in Italian style, decorations, flowers. Could I, a girl from Podolsk to dream about it? Could namechtali! But the tension to the max before the most important day this year. Everything went perfectly as in the romantic Comedy” — written by Regina todorenko before the ceremony.
