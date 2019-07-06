Became known the details of the baptism of the son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (photos)
On Saturday, July 6, at Windsor castle will host the christening of her son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in violation of the traditions existing in the Royal family of great Britain, decided not to name the godparents of your first child. In addition, perhaps for the first time during the reign of Elizabeth II, this family holiday will not be admitted reporters.
Usually the day of the baptism of the members of the Royal family is widely covered in the British media. They publish a detailed photo and video reports, allowing millions of people to see guests and participants of the Church service.
However, Megan (that the Duchess insisted on the violation of the tradition, almost nobody doubts) wished that baptism was only 25 guests. Will be published some time later, only the official family pictures, which will select itself the wife of Prince Harry.
As already reported “FACTS”, Queen Elizabeth II will not be able to attend the baptism of a great-grandson. This weekend the Queen went to Sandringham to spend the weekend with her husband Prince Philip. In the chapel of St. George in Windsor will observe the sacrament of grandfather Archie’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Prince William and his wife Kate, Archie’s grandmother Doria of Ragland. And, of course, the godparents, but their names are kept in strictest confidence.
Princess Diana holds Harry in her arms after his baptism
And yet the British media managed to find out some details of the upcoming baptism. One tradition Megan to break failed. Master Archie was going to baptize in a dress of white silk and famous lace hontarsky. It is an exact copy of the dress, which was made in 1840 by order of Queen Victoria and her husband Prince albert. In 1841 it baptized their daughter Victoria.
Prince George in the famous dress
In the same dress baptized and Princess Charlotte
In the same dress then baptized nearly all the members of the Royal family, including Prince Charles and his sons William and Harry. In 2004 it was decided to make an exact copy of the dress, and the original is now carefully preserved as a family heirloom. Sewed a new dress personal designer Queen Elizabeth II Angela Kelly. It baptized their children, Prince William and Kate, Mike and Zara Tindall (granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, the only daughter of Princess Anne).
Family photo after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were made in the Green room
Also agreed that in the official photographs, master Archie will be in this dress. And the photo shoot will be held, as always, in the Green room at Windsor castle. And this is also an old tradition. Here was done the family portraits after the baptism of William and Harry, all children of William and Kate. In the Green room also photographed members of the Royal family after the wedding Harry and Megan.
