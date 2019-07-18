Became known, the diagnosis of Inna Churikova doctors
Specialists of the research Institute Sklifosovsky was diagnosed hospitalized in a medical institution of the people’s artist of the USSR Inna Churikova. This writes the information resource “360”.
“The actress Inna Churikova, fell during a performance the stage is in the surgical intensive care unit… According to a source, the actress was diagnosed with a fracture of the ribs on the left side”, — is told in the message.
Currently, the status of Inna Mikhailovna, according to some estimates, heavy. The husband and son the stars are coming to her in the hospital.
Recall the incident occurred on the evening of July 18 during a performance of “Old maid” in the theater “Russian song”. The actress felt dizzy in the darkness she stumbled and fell off the stage.
Unfortunately, for the last time this is not the first such incident. Two and a half years ago, in December 2016, on the way to work, the actress fell and injured his hand. The “Lenkom” had to postpone the shows featuring Inna Mikhailovna to her recovery.
The people’s artist of USSR Inna Churikova 75 years. She starred in dozens of films, including “Jack frost”, “In the fire Broda no”, “Beginning,” “That Munchhausen”, “Vassa”, “Military field novel”, “Adam’s Rib”, “Idiot” and “the first circle” and “Shirley-myrli”.
