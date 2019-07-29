Became known the fee Cirrus per battle with Takuma
The fee of the former absolute world champion in craterface Alexander Usik in the ring against Carlos Tacoma will be 1.2 million. according to Sport Arena.
Takam this fight will earn 800 thousand
Debut Usyk in the heavyweight division will take place on 12 or 19 August in Chicago Wintrust multifunctional Arena, which was open in 2017 and holds 10 387 viewers.
Recall that the match against the Cameroonian Takama was to be held in may, but was postponed due to injury of the biceps Barbel.
