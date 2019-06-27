Became known the number of victims of the Tunguska meteorite
NASA experts with the help of modern technologies calculated size of the Tunguska meteorite in 1908, collapsed on a deserted area of Siberia.
They considered both the eyewitness accounts and the extent of the destruction. Space object threw the forest in the area, which area comparable to the area of Hong Kong. But the place of his alleged fall left a noticeable crater.
The computer model showed that the Tunguska meteorite was even larger than thought – about 75 meters in diameter, and the force of the explosion was more than 20 megatons, reports .
Most likely, he broke apart and exploded at a height of 12-17 kilometers, so the area of lesion covered 5-12 km.
Disasters of this magnitude, according to scientists, happens extremely seldom, but bring great destruction.
If the Tunguska meteorite entered the atmosphere over densely populated city, the number of victims could be in the thousands.
Official information about the victims in 1908 does not exist. Based on historical evidence, the authors of the study found: at least three people died in the explosion of a meteorite or a few days later.
Possible causes of death, called a blast wave, and burns as from the disaster and from it erupted after forest fires.
Only the area falling in Eastern Siberia at that time there were about two thousand people, directly in the affected area were about three dozen.
Many of them who survived, lost consciousness and suffered serious injuries.
The specialists found that the Tunguska meteorite could is part of a meteor shower Beta Tauride.