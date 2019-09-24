Became known, the owners of the three Champions League finals and Europa League final
Wembley will host the final of the Champions League-2023
In Slovenian Ljubljana on 24 September, the Executive Committee of the Union of European football associations determined the masters finals of the Champions League 2021, 2022, and 2023 years.
This was reported in the Twitter League.
In 2021, the final of the main competition will be the Russian St. Petersburg (“Gazprom-arena”).
2022 decisive Champions League match will take place in Munich at the “Allianz-Arena”.
In 2023 the Champions League final will be played in London at Wembley that will coincide with the centennial celebration of the discovery of the old stadium.
It should be noted that Saint Petersburg will host for the first time the Champions League final in Munich finals were played three times, and in London the decisive match of the Champions League will be held for the eighth time.
Also at the meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee decided that the UEFA Europa League final-2021 will be held in Seville, Spain at the stadium “Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan”.
Recall that the decisive match this season will take place in Turkish Istanbul, the final of the LES 2020 will Polish Gdansk.