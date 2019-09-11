Became known the payroll of all players in Serie A, including Ukrainians Malinowski and Yadav
La Gazzetta dello Sport has published the payroll of all clubs in the Italian Serie A.
According to this information, the salary of Ukrainians Ruslan Malinovsky, who joined in the summer in the “Atalanta”, is 1 million euros, and Evgeny Shakhov, who joined in the summer transfer window in Lecce, earns 800 euros.
The flagship payroll is a leader Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo, whose annual income amounts to 31 million euros.
Ronaldo is ahead of his nearest competitor, who is a teammate of Mattijs De Ligt, four times – the defender of the Dutch national team receives 12 million euros.
Completes a kind of Trinity Romelu Lukaku – 9 million
Just on the salaries of its players spends most predictable undisputed champion of the last eight years – Juventus (294 million euros), significantly outpacing “inter” (139 million) and Roma (125 million).
It is noteworthy that the legendary goalkeeper of the national team of Italy and Juventus ‘ Gianluigi Buffon holds the second place in the club with the “miserable” one and a half million.
Atalanta – 13th (36 million) and Lecce on 15-m a place (32 million).