Became known the preliminary date and place of the third fight fury – Wilder
The third fight between world champion in the heavyweight version WBC Tyson fury (30-0-1, 22 KO’s) and former champion DevTeam Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KO’s) is likely to take place in the second half of July in Las Vegas.
Wilder confirmed that he is going to activate the option to hold the third fight with fury.
“We use the option for a rematch. We’re waiting. I’m a warrior, a true champion and always fight. The fight will take place in the summer, that’s for sure” he said, Wilder news.sportbox.ru.
The terms of the contract of the second fight between fury and Wilder stipulated that a third fight, if necessary, should take place by the end of July in the United States.
Probably the fight will be held on 18 or 25 July.
Recall the revenge Wilder – fury ended in the seventh round, when a team of American threw in the towel in the ring.