Became known the price of the new generation Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
The cost of Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 2020 model year starts from 70 $ 300, confirms Ford.
This price will allow the Mustang Shelby GT500 take its place next to its closest competitors, until the entry into force of the margin of dealers on the announced recommended retail price.
Ford holds a strange marketing campaign for the new Mustang Shelby GT500, giving information in small portions. When the car debuted, no one had no idea how much power it produces, and it took six months to figure that out. However, thanks to an anonymous source, we will not have long to wait for its starting price, the more that the representative of the Ford it is officially confirmed.
Mustang Shelby GT500 will cost 70 $ 300. When you consider the taxes, the starting price increases to a minimum of 73 $ 995.
Additionally, Ford announced the prices for optional equipment GT500. The Carbon Fibre package, Track Package, which adds carbon wheels and aerodynamic improvements will cost 18 $ 500. Package for the conversion of middle level requires $ 1,500. If you want the roof has been painted black, it will cost $ 695. Finally, if you want a cowl from carbon fiber, to the total price added another $ 1,000.
Undoubtedly, that’s a pretty GT500 is worth the money. Its 5.2-liter V8 supercharged with a power of 760 horsepower and dual-clutch transmission is able to overcome the mark of 100 km/h in less than 3.0 seconds. in the mid 3-second range.