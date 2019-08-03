Became known the price of the new Toyota Yaris hatchback
If you are looking for a small, practical and affordable car, we have good news for you.
Toyota will sell You a Yaris hatchback 2020 for the same price as the sedan.
The Japanese company believes that the buyer need not pay a premium to get the car that best suits your needs.
The new Yaris Hatchback LE 2020 will cost from 18 705 USD and XLE will cost you 19 705 USD. Analogichnye prices can be seen on the appropriate models sedans Yaris, equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission.
“Because modification of the LE and XLE have common characteristics, there is no reason to justify differential pricing”, — said the representative of Toyota Zachary reed in the online publication.
It is important to note that the version in the sedan, will have a lower base price, because it will be available in basic L — 16 605 dollars for a car with a 6-speed manual transmission and 17 705 dollars with the automatic. Have a Yaris Hatchback will not be the base model L.
In the list of options available in the configuration LE includes Keyless entry, system of prevention of stolknovenii 16-inch alloy wheels, multimedia Sistemas touch screen function support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.